IFP Advisors Inc Buys 294 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

BJAN stock opened at $36.37 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $36.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.92.

