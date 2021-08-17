IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $95.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.86.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

