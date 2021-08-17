IFP Advisors Inc Grows Position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in XPEL were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 12.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in XPEL by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth approximately $3,396,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XPEL shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,257,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,399,617.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Wood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $421,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 278,482 shares of company stock valued at $23,616,537 over the last three months. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPEL stock opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.68 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.97.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 51.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

