IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,796,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,619,000 after acquiring an additional 960,330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,746,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,182,830,000 after buying an additional 921,889 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,939,000 after buying an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. 40 North Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,353,000. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAS stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

