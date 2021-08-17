IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,563 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $1,469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,537,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,848,000 after buying an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 12.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 367,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,284,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

