iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Down 38.8% in July

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the July 15th total of 119,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 415,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iFresh during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iFresh by 157.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 60,783 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in iFresh by 17.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iFresh during the first quarter worth about $466,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iFresh stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.14. 1,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,981. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of -3.08. iFresh has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

