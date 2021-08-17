IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) PT Raised to $82.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $71.86 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $41.41 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of -1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.70.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.16). As a group, analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $83,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock worth $555,713. 61.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.