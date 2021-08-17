II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 8,500 Shares

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $532,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of II-VI stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $61.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of II-VI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 38,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

