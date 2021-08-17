Incent (INCNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $994,315.09

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Incent has a total market cap of $994,315.09 and $24.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Incent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.80 or 0.00134326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.11 or 0.00158919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.52 or 1.00019900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $423.71 or 0.00920984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,173.85 or 0.06898713 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official website is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

