Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on III. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of III stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 272,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,056. The company has a market cap of $325.19 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.