Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP, INC. was founded to build an industry-leading, high-growth, information-based services company by acquiring and growing businesses in advisory, data, business and media information services. ISG’s first acquisition – TPI, the world’s leading data and advisory firm in global sourcing – provides a solid platform upon which to build a prominent, high-growth information-based services company. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, ISG has a proven leadership team with global experience in information-based services and a track record of creating significant value for shareowners, clients and employees. ISG’s strategy is to acquire and grow dynamic, innovative businesses that provide must have information-based services to such sectors as consumer products, retailing, financial services, manufacturing, media, marketing, healthcare, legal, government, telecommunications and technology. “
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on III. Noble Financial boosted their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 183.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Information Services Group
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
