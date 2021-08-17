Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Holdings Cut by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 43.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion stock opened at $88.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $98.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

