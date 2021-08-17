Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Announces Earnings Results

Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IKT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,601. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87.

A number of research firms have commented on IKT. ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a c-Abl protein kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as dysphagia and neurogenic constipation; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects.

