Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

NYSE IIPR opened at $229.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 1.44. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $108.50 and a twelve month high of $236.92. The company has a quick ratio of 165.60, a current ratio of 165.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

In related news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total value of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

