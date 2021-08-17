Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Acquired by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Inogen accounts for 1.1% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Inogen were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 721,293 shares of company stock worth $41,980,136 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.26. 4,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,677. Inogen, Inc. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -515.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

