Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Buys 4 Shares of Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Mark Cutifani bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,332 ($43.53) per share, for a total transaction of £133.28 ($174.13).

Mark Cutifani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Mark Cutifani bought 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,130 ($40.89) per share, for a total transaction of £156.50 ($204.47).

Anglo American stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). 2,896,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,568. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,050.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of £45.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $2.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 5.66%. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

