Insider Buying: PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys 3,125 Shares of Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Alan Dale acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.36) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,130.13).

Alan Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Alan Dale acquired 21 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.83) per share, for a total transaction of £125.79 ($164.35).

On Friday, June 4th, Alan Dale sold 448 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.90), for a total value of £2,710.40 ($3,541.15).

Shares of PAY stock opened at GBX 663.79 ($8.67) on Tuesday. PayPoint plc has a 12 month low of GBX 483 ($6.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 680 ($8.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 591.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £456.14 million and a P/E ratio of 20.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About PayPoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

