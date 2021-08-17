Insider Buying: Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Buys 6,500 Shares of Stock

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,561.86. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,561.86.

Shares of PRN traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.95. The company had a trading volume of 73,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,135. Profound Medical Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.