Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Sells 2,225 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Janice F. Wilkins sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total transaction of $199,960.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:AWR traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,088. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $92.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in American States Water by 20.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after purchasing an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 105,420.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 27,663 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 13.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

