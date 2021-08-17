Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Sells 69,077 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keith Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Keith Anderson sold 18,095 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $228,901.75.

Shares of AMWL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.44. 2,375,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.18. American Well Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMWL. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter worth $76,000. 27.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

