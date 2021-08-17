Insider Selling: Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Director David B. Powers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.07, for a total transaction of $1,848,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,991.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EXP opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $155.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

