Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total value of $264,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $243,256.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $249,470.00.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $201.17. 5,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,975. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.98. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Barclays upped their target price on F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

