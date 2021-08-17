Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells 7,567 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $112,369.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GLDD opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.58. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $980.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 67,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

