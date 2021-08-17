Insider Selling: Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) Major Shareholder Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

Legato Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:LEGO) major shareholder Mason Capital Management Llc sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $184,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mason Capital Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legato Merger alerts:

On Thursday, August 12th, Mason Capital Management Llc acquired 116,500 shares of Legato Merger stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,339,750.00.

Legato Merger stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20. Legato Merger Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Legato Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legato Merger during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legato Merger

Legato Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Legato Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legato Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.