Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells 3,784 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

New Relic stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.86. 299,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $82.76.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 356.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 18.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEWR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.