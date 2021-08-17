Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells 204,138 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $2,274,097.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $859,221.50.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,652 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $902,542.68.

Shares of NYSE:SKLZ traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 664,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,085,932. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.84. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Skillz by 309.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skillz by 149.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Skillz by 57,128.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,222,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,211,573 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter valued at $133,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

