Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $204.72. 12,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,387. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.05 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $252.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

