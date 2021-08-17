Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Intel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.09. Intel also posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.66. 1,159,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,542,867. The firm has a market cap of $213.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after purchasing an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after purchasing an additional 709,880 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

