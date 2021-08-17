Interactive Financial Advisors Has $5.93 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5,253.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,957,000 after buying an additional 467,379 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $522,993,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,226,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 328,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 217,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.48. 13,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,404. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $146.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

