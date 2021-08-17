Interactive Financial Advisors Has $988,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Interactive Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 80.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,192 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.23. 11,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,867. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%.

