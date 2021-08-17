Interactive Financial Advisors Sells 1,246 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 1.7% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.67% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 35.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,993,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after buying an additional 1,045,859 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,814,000. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 44.2% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 745,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 228,387 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 5.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 438,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,219,000.

NYSEARCA TBF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,729. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

