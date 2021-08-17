Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Acquires 29,584 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 620,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,584 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 3.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $150,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,902 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.08. The company had a trading volume of 70,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

