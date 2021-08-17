International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report sales of $17.74 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $17.81 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $17.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year sales of $74.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.72 billion to $75.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $75.20 billion to $77.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

IBM opened at $143.59 on Tuesday. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

