International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is HGK Asset Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,518 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up approximately 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 127,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,754,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $2,511,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 37,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.32. The company had a trading volume of 169,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $127.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.48. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

