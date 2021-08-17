International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.