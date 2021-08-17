Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 197.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PKW opened at $94.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.83. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

