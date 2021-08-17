Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,889. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
