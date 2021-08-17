Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 491 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,889. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

