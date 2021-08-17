Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 115,042 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $41,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth $68,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco by 67.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Invesco during the first quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 258,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,364,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

IVZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

