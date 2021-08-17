Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 45.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,755,000 after buying an additional 161,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $368.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

