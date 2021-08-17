Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Reduced by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 489,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,264 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 79,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period.

BKLN stock opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12.

