Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Stock Holdings Boosted by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 169.2% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 195,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period.

RDIV stock opened at $41.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.73.

