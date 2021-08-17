Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 11,206 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 816% compared to the typical volume of 1,224 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSFE. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paysafe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,171,267,000. Fidelity National Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth approximately $638,700,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the first quarter worth $175,500,000. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,184,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSFE opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $19.57.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

