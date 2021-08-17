Investors Buy High Volume of Telos Call Options (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,623 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,158% compared to the average volume of 129 call options.

In other Telos news, COO Edward L. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 664,707 shares of company stock worth $20,457,567. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Telos by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 63,516 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telos by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Telos in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.05. Telos has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 614.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telos will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.