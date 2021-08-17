Investors Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,422 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

