Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases 4,150 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 31.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,143,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,194,000 after buying an additional 220,211 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,942,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,685,000 after buying an additional 432,334 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,730,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after buying an additional 177,137 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 26.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 29.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,308,000 after purchasing an additional 218,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Modine Manufacturing news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $31,251.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

