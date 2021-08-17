Investors Financial Group LLC Sells 500 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Investors Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BHC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

BHC opened at $27.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

