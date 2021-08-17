Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 17,031 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,201% compared to the typical volume of 396 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Paya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paya alerts:

PAYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

PAYA stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,900. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.06. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Paya will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.