Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 31,022 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,148% compared to the average volume of 2,485 put options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Raymond James began coverage on GDS in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Shares of GDS traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,078. GDS has a 12-month low of $49.88 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -63.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in GDS by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 55.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

