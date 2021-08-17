Investors Research Corp Acquires 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.5% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 54,474 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 29,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen upped their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $272.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

