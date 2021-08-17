Investors Research Corp Invests $26,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,828 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

