Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 595 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,264,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,505,000 after acquiring an additional 219,842 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,010,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,462,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,707,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after acquiring an additional 224,925 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $51.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.